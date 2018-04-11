Raspberry Digital Signage is an operating system designed for digital signage installations on the Raspberry Pi: it displays a full-screen browser view restricted to a specified (web) resource.

It shows web pages from Internet, LAN or internal sources (a WordPress installation comes already installed by default on the SD card); there is no way to escape this view but rebooting the machine.

Raspberry Digital Signage 11 has been released today, which comes with the latest raspberrypi-bootloader, so that it is compatible with the new Raspberry Pi 3 b+ board line.

Changelog for version 11.2

the underlying operating system has been updated to the latest Raspbian Stretch build, which assures the new Raspberry Pi 3b+ compatibility (raspberrypi-bootloader);

Chromium browser (the most important package for this browser-face operating system) has been updated to release 60 (armhf) and rpi-chromium-mods to version 20180409 (armhf);

a Systemd unit file now replaces the older SysV init-script for launching the digital signage stack (some code modified to comply with this new logic);

MAC address at URL’s end feature fixed (broken since v10.0);

Internal WordPress site viewability fixed (broken since v10.0).

Have a try!

You can download the Raspberry operating system from SourceForge.

More on project home page.

If you wish to keep in touch with every Raspberry Pi news, daily, just stay with us.

Subscribe to Binary Emotions Blog’s RSS feed!