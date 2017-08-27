Raspberry Slideshow is a Raspberry Pi operating system focused on quick-to-set-up media slideshows. It can play all media contained in an inserted USB key, fetched from a Windows (Samba) share, from a Webserver or FTP server.

The operating system can refresh the media list at given intervals, in order to slide images and videos according to remote changements.

Raspberry Slideshow 9.0 has been released today, featuring a big update of its underlying Raspbain Jessie base operating system. As of now, all Raspberry Pi range of micro-computers is supported.

Full version 9.0 changelog

underlying Raspbian Jessie operating system updated; kernel and bootloader packages have been updated as well;

omxplayer is now taken from Stretch (APT pinning);

the way the operating system mounts the inserted USB keys has been changed: usbmount has been removed (because it is now deprecated for the now-stable Debian Stretch) and now Raspberry Slideshow itself is responsible for the mount;

improvement: all txt config files (as network-share.txt & co) are now pre-processed in order to “clean” non-unix line terminators in one passage (dos2unix);

if Raspberry Slideshow finds out a .txt.txt filename exists, which of course is an error, it renames the file as .txt;

debug information is now also stored into a file (/var/log/rs.log);

bugfix: EXIF rotate did not work for Samba files;

some minor improvements on code.

Raspberry Slideshow can be downloaded from SourceForge.

More on project home page.

Please note that it is not rare that the latest build of Windows 10 (Creators Update) gives permission/write errors when dealing with USB keys’s writing. Don’t worry, it’s just Windows: retry until success.

