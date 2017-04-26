Raspberry WebKiosk 6.0 released

Raspberry WebKiosk 6.0 has been released today with a complete update of its underlying operating system, from Raspbian Wheezy to Raspbian Jessie Lite (a Debian Jessie derived OS for the Raspberry Pi microcomputer).

Raspberry WebKiosk is designed for the cheapest possible web kiosks and multi-user web workstations (think about using it in cafès, offices, schools, hotels, hospitals, libraries) with the Raspberry Pi base, where people can surf the web with a normal browser. It’s a port of the more powerful Instant WebKoisk system for PCs.

Raspberry WebKiosk is a browser-face (only the browser interface will be displayed) hacker-proof operating system for Internet browsing purposes, which protects users’ privacy: after every reboot, browser will be kept back to the default state and downloaded files will be deleted. It’s not a live operating system as its father Instant WebKiosk, but a SD card-installed one, so of course its level of “uncrackability” is far less good.

System makes use of Google Chromium (v.56, with HTML5 capabilities, Adobe Flash port and H264 and AVC video acceleration for the Pi) as the Internet browser; it features internationalization, it supports printing (via CUPS) and both wired and wireless networks.

At the end of the day, Raspberry WebKiosk is a common browser loaded on top of Xorg with only a window manager set and without a desktop environment behind. System parameters are set by a web interface, a PHP/JavaScript interface which wraps lower terminal commands.

You can download the Raspberry operating system from SourceForge. More on project home page.